Aug 30, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Aug 30, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jenny Huang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP & CFO

* Lauren Hsieh

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP & CIO of China Life Insurance

* Stefano Paolo Bertamini

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Stephanie Hwang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of China Life

* Wei-Chang Fang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of KGI Securities

* Yi-Chun Nan

CDIB Capital Group - Acting President & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* S. Huang

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Financial Analyst



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Media friends, good afternoon. (inaudible).