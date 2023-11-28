Nov 28, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Nov 28, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Cheng-Hui Chao
China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - IR Officer
* Jenny Huang
China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP & CFO
* Lauren Hsieh
China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP & CIO of China Life Insurance
* Stefano Paolo Bertamini
China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Peifan Shih
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* S. Huang
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Financial Analyst
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon. I'm the speaker at the moment from CDF (inaudible). Welcome all of you to joining CDF's 2023 Q3 Investor Conference Call. And today's agenda will have 4 parts. First of all, we will invite our
