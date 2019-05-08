May 08, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

May 08, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Nan-Chou Huang

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President & Director



Unidentified Company Representative -



Dear investors, welcome, everyone, to E.SUN Financial Holdings First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. And today's host will be IR team, including IR head, Mr. Chiwei Hsiao and Matt Tsai.



Before entering into the presentation, please allow me to invite President and CEO of E.SUN Financial Holdings, Mr. Joseph Huang, for an opening note.



Nan-Chou Huang - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President & Director



Dear investors, thank you for joining the web conference of first quarter 2019. In first quarter of 2019, E. SUN has had a good start to the year as business momentum was sustained.



Net profit reached TWD 5.2 billion increased 9.1% year-over-year, set a record high profitability of the franchise. The aggregate net profit