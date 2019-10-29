Oct 29, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 29, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chiwei Hsiao
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer
* Nan-Chou Huang
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President & Director
* Yulin Tsai
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - Assistant Manager of IR
=====================
Yulin Tsai - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - Assistant Manager of IR
Dear investors, welcome to E.SUN Financial Holding 2019 Third Quarter Webcast Conference. And the conference will be moderated by me. I'm Matt from Investor Relations. In the room, we have IR team's IR head, Chiwei and Harris. Also we are very glad to have President and CEO of E.SUN Financial Holding, Mr. Joseph Huang, to join us. Please know that this call is being recorded. And before entering to the presentation, we would like to invite CEO, Joseph, to give us an opening note.
Nan-Chou Huang - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. -
Q3 2019 E.SUN Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
