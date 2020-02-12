Feb 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Chiwei Hsiao

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer

* Harris Lin

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - Manager of IR

* Nan-Chou Huang

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President & Director



Harris Lin - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - Manager of IR



Dear investors, welcome to E.SUN Financial Holding Company 2019 Fourth Quarter Webcast Investor Conference. The conference will moderate by me. I am Harris from Investor Relations. Alongside, we have IR team -- IR Head, Chiwei and Matt. Also, we are glad to have President and CEO of E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Mr. Joseph Huang to join us. Please note that this call is being recorded. Before entering to the presentation, we would like to invite CEO, Joseph to give us opening note.



Nan-Chou Huang - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President &