Presentation

* Alex Chiu

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - Manager

* Chiwei Hsiao

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer

* Magi Chen

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President & Director



Alex Chiu - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - Manager



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to E.SUN Financial Holding Company 2021 First Quarter Investors Conference. This conference will be moderated by me.



My name is Alex, from investor relations. IR team member Chiwei is also here. Besides, we are glad to have our President, Ms. Magi Chen, to join with us.



Today, the event is composed of 2 parts. Firstly, I will give the presentation on our operation in the first quarter. Second part is Q&A section, where we will answer your questions. Before entering to the presentation, I would like to invite President to give the opening speech.



Magi Chen