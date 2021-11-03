Q3 2021 E.SUN Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Harris Lin - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - Manager of IR



Welcome to the E.SUN Investor Conference for the Third Quarter of 2021



President Magi



Magi Chen - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President & Director



Welcome, investors. Thank you for joining our investor conference. In the first 9 months of this year, E.SUN net profit grew by 14.0% to NT$ 15.9 billion. ROE was 11.4%, ROA 0.70% and EPS was NT$ 1.19. ROE on E.SUN deck was 10.3% and was the second highest among major banks. Net profit in net fee income was the best-performing business sector of E.SUN, driven by risk management and security blockage underwriting. Net fee