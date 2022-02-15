Feb 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Harris Lin

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - Manager of IR

* Magi Chen

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President, Chief Sustainability Officer & Director



Unidentified Company Representative -



Dear investor, welcome to E.SUN's Investor Conference for the fourth quarter of 2021. This conference will be moderated by me. I'm Harris from Investor Relations. Alongside President of E.SUN Financial Company, Ms. Magi Chen and IR team members, Chiwei and team and Alex are also here.



Today's event will be 2 parts. First is a presentation on our quarterly results. Second is the Q&A section. Before we get started, I would like to invite President Magi to give an opening speech.



Magi Chen - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President, Chief Sustainability Officer & Director



Welcome, investors. Thank you for joining our investor conference. In