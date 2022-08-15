Aug 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chiwei Hsiao
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer
* Magi Chen
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President, Chief Sustainability Officer & Director
=====================
Chiwei Hsiao - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer
Good evening and good morning to our investors around the world. Welcome to the second quarter earnings call of E.SUN Financial Holding Company. My name is Chiwei. I'm the IR of E.SUN. I will be the moderator of today. And first of all, I would like to invite the CEO and President of E.SUN, Ms. Magi Chen, to give us a short opening note.
Magi Chen - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President, Chief Sustainability Officer & Director
Welcome, investors. Thank you for joining our investor conference. For the first half of the year, E.SUN's net revenue declined slightly by 8.4%. And net profit was TWD 7.1
Q2 2022 E.SUN Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...