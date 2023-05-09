May 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
May 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chiwei Hsiao
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer
* Magi Chen
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President, Chief Sustainability Officer & Director
=====================
Chiwei Hsiao - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer
Hello, investors. Welcome to the E.SUN Financial Holding Webcast Conference for the First Quarter of 2023. Today, I'll be the moderator. My name is Chiwei, along with my colleague, [Stephanie] and Alex.
And at the beginning, I would like to invite CEO and President of E.SUN Financial Holdings, Ms. Magi Chen, for a brief opening note.
Magi Chen - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - President, Chief Sustainability Officer & Director
Welcome. Thank you for joining our investor conference. For the first quarter, E.SUN Financial Holdings and E.SUN Bank, both reported the highest quarterly earnings in
Q1 2023 E.SUN Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...