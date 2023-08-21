Aug 21, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 21, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chiwei Hsiao
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer
* Sarah Chen
=====================
Chiwei Hsiao - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer
Dear investors, welcome to the earnings call of E.SUN Financial Holding Company for the year 2023 second quarter. The time is 8 O'Clock, so we will start now. At the beginning, I would like to invite Executive VP and Deputy CFO of E.SUN, Ms. Sara Chen. She will give us a short opening note, then we will start to discuss the results of our second quarter.
Sarah Chen -
Hi, I'm Sara Chen, Deputy CFO. Dear investors, thank you for joining our investor conference. For the first half E.SUN Financial Holdings reported a high-end quality earnings in history. E.SUN Holdings net profit grew by 48.9% with an ROE of 10.06%. E.SUN Bank grew by 51%. E.SUN [Security] and Venture Capital net profit grew by 8.1% and 52.1%, respectively. We
Q2 2023 E.SUN Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 21, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...