Nov 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Chiwei Hsiao

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer



Hi, Investors. Welcome to the earnings call of E.SUN Financial Holding Company 2023 Third Quarter. I'm Chiwei; I'll be the moderator today. And also in the meeting room with me are my colleagues, Mr. Anthony Chen, Mr. Alex Chiu, and the host of today, Vice CFO of E.SUN, Mr. David (inaudible).



Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome, everyone.



Chiwei Hsiao - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer



Okay. So at the beginning, I will spend a few minutes to walk you through the presentation of the third quarter earnings. On the first page, the page number is number 2, the FHC summary. On the total assets, both of the assets of financial holding company and the bank, the growth of