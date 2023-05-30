May 30, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Shin Kong Financial Holding Company's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And for your information, this conference call is now being broadcasted live over the Internet. Webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.skfh.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.



And now I would like to introduce Ms. Isabella Wang, IR team from Shin Kong Financial Holding Company. Ms. Wang, please begin.



Isabella Wang - Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Project Manager



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome again for joining Shin Kong Financial Holding 2023 First Quarter Analyst Call. Before we get started, please allow me to introduce the management who are with us today. So here in the meeting room are [Judi Ling], CFO and Spokesperson of Shin Kong Financial Holding; [Viki Lu] Senior Vice President of Shin Kong Financial Holdings; [Steven Wang] Deputy Chief Investment Officer;