Q1 2019 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome everyone to CTBC Financial Holding Company's 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And today's host will be Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, Executive Vice President and Spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Co.; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Company.



And the presentation will begin now.



Ya-Ling Chiu - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Acting Spokesperson, Financial Officer & Head of Financial Management Department



Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's First Quarter '19 Earnings Call. Please turn to Page 3 on CTBC's financial highlights. Overall, at holding level, revenue in first quarter '19 showed stable growth. ROE and ROA remained high at 14.18% and 0.75%, respectively. EPS was $0.57.



For CTBC Bank, PPop increased 4.7% Y-o-Y driven by stable loan growth, improved NIM, fee income growth and trading gains. Taiwan Life net profit before tax grew 26% Y-o-Y, benefited from increased recurring investment income and declined cost of liability. Board has