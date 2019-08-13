Q2 2019 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to CTBC Financial Holding Co.'s 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And today's host will be Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, the Executive Vice President and Spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Co.; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Company. The presentation will begin now.



Ya-Ling Chiu - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Acting Spokesperson, Financial Officer & Head of Financial Management Department



Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's Q2 '19 earnings call.



Please turn to Page 3, our key financial highlights. Overall, at the holding level, revenue in the first half of 2019 was TWD 25.8 million. Total ['19] sustainable revenue growth Y-o-Y excluding Life, attributing to solid core NII and fee income. For CTBC Bank, total loan grew 2.5% Q-o-Q 7.2% Y-o-Y, and total deposits grew 2.9% Q-o-Q and 8.1% Y-o-Y. Taiwan Life's earnings [are trending up] Q-o-Q attributing to better investment income and lower hedging costs.



Operating expense growth,