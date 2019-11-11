Q3 2019 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Ya-Ling Chiu - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Acting Spokesperson, Financial Officer & Head of Financial Management Department



Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's 3Q '19 Earnings Call. Please turn to Page 3 on key financial highlights.



Overall, at the holding level, revenue in the first 9 months reached TWD 81 billion. Holding maintained sustainable revenue growth Y-o-Y excluding Life, attributing to solid core NII and fee income, which combined constitute 85.1% of revenue with 9.1% growth. For CTBC Bank, total loan grew 2% Q-o-Q and 8.1% Y-o-Y and total deposits grew 3% Q-o-Q and 9.7% Y-o-Y. Taiwan Life's after-tax net profit increased 39% Y-o-Y due to improved product mix,