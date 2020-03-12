Q4 2019 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

CTBC Financial Holding Co.'s 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



Daniel Wu, the President of CTBC Financial Holding Co.; and Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, Executive Vice President and Spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Co.; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Co.



Ya-Ling Chiu - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Acting Spokesperson, Financial Officer & Head of Financial Management Department



Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's 4Q '19 Earnings Call. Please turn to Page 3 for 2019 highlights.



Overall, at the holding level, ROE reached 13.04%, ROA at 0.72%, EPS at TWD 2.16. Net profit grew 19% Y-o-Y, demonstrating a record profit of TWD 42.9 billion. Holding also maintained strong capital with CAR ratio at 115.7% and decent double-leverage ratio at 115.6%.



For CTBC Bank, high net interest income was driven by robust loan growth in NTD corporate, mortgage, and personal loan