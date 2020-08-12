Aug 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to CTBC Financial Holding Co.'s 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And today's host will be Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, the CFO and Spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Co.; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Co. And the presentation will begin now.
Ya-Ling Chiu - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Financial Officer & Head of Financial Management Department
Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.
Please turn to Page 3 on second quarter 2020 highlight. Overall, CTBC Holding continued to deliver stable earnings amid COVID-19's impact on global economy. At Holding level, ROE reached 10.95%, ROA at 0.61%, EPS at $0.93. Net profit was down 6% year-on-year, mainly due to higher tax expenses on undistributed earnings. Holding also maintained well-capitalized with CAR ratio at 112.29% and maintained decent double leverage ratio at 116.92%. For CTBC Bank, it observed solid core revenue growth as NT dollar loan growth was
Q2 2020 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...