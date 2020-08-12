Q2 2020 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to CTBC Financial Holding Co.'s 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And today's host will be Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, the CFO and Spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Co.; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Co. And the presentation will begin now.



Ya-Ling Chiu - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Financial Officer & Head of Financial Management Department



Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.



Please turn to Page 3 on second quarter 2020 highlight. Overall, CTBC Holding continued to deliver stable earnings amid COVID-19's impact on global economy. At Holding level, ROE reached 10.95%, ROA at 0.61%, EPS at $0.93. Net profit was down 6% year-on-year, mainly due to higher tax expenses on undistributed earnings. Holding also maintained well-capitalized with CAR ratio at 112.29% and maintained decent double leverage ratio at 116.92%. For CTBC Bank, it observed solid core revenue growth as NT dollar loan growth was