Q1 2021 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021

And today's host will be Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, the CFO and spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Company; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Company.



Pai-Hung Yeh - Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Executive VP, Strategy Officer & Operation Group Head



Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Please turn to Page 3 for our financial highlights. CTBC Holding delivered a robust operating performance with after-tax profit increasing 62% Y-o-Y. ROE and ROA reached 20.9% and 1.2%, respectively. EPS was TWD 1.01. Holding remained well capitalized with CAR at 128.3% and double leverage ratio at 115.3%.



CTBC Bank maintained solid loan growth in domestic corporate loans, mortgage and consumer loans benefiting from economic recovery. Strong fee income growth came from positive business momentum in wealth