May 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to CTBC Financial Holding Company's 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
And today's host will be Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, the CFO and spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Company; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Company. And the presentation will begin now.
Pai-Hung Yeh - Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Executive VP, Strategy Officer & Operation Group Head
Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Please turn to Page 3 for our financial highlights. CTBC Holding delivered a robust operating performance with after-tax profit increasing 62% Y-o-Y. ROE and ROA reached 20.9% and 1.2%, respectively. EPS was TWD 1.01. Holding remained well capitalized with CAR at 128.3% and double leverage ratio at 115.3%.
CTBC Bank maintained solid loan growth in domestic corporate loans, mortgage and consumer loans benefiting from economic recovery. Strong fee income growth came from positive business momentum in wealth
Q1 2021 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...