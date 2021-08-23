Q2 2021 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to CTBC Financial Holding Company's 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Today's host will be Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, the CFO and Spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Company; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Company. And the presentation will begin now.



Ya-Ling Chiu - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CFO, Head of Financial Management Department & Executive VP



Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.



Please turn to Page 3 on financial highlights. CTBC Holding continued to report a resilient operating performance with after-tax profit increasing 74% Y-o-Y. Despite the Level 3 COVID-19 alert in place from mid-May through July, ROE and ROA reached 17.3% and 1%, respectively. EPS was TWD 1.72.



Holding remained well capitalized with CAR at 137% and double leverage ratio at 110.5%. CTBC Bank reported solid loan growth led by strong domestic corporate loans, mortgage and consumer loans.



