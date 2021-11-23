Q3 2021 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



And today's host will be Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, CFO and Spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Company; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Company. And the presentation will begin now.



Ya-Ling Chiu - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CFO, Head of Financial Management Department & Executive VP



Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.



Please turn to Page 3 on financial highlights. CTBC Holding reported a record profit of TWD 46.5 billion in the first 9 months, supported by resilient earnings growth at CTBC Bank and Taiwan Life. ROE and ROA reached 16% and 0.93%, respectively. EPS was TWD 2.33. Holding remained well capitalized with CAR at 134% and double leverage ratio at 115.7%. Total lending increased 7%, led by strong domestic corporate loans, mortgage and