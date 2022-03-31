Q4 2021 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to CTBC Financial Holding Company's 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And today's host will be Ms. Ya-Ling Chiu, CFO and Spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Company; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Executive Vice President of Taiwan Life Insurance Company. And the presentation will begin now.



Pai-Hung Yeh - Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Executive VP, Strategy Officer & Operation Group Head



[Interpreted] Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's 4Q 2021 Earnings Call. Please turn to Page 4 on financial highlights. CTBC Holding delivered a robust operating result throughout 2021 with record after-tax profit of TWD 54.2 billion, up 27% Y-o-Y. ROE and ROA reached 13.7% and 0.79%, respectively. EPS was TWD 2.73. Holding remained well capitalized with CAR at 131% and double leverage ratio at 115%. CTBC Holding recently received 1 notch upgrade to A3 from Moody's.



Total lending increased 11%, led by sustained growth in domestic corporate loans, mortgage and unsecured consumer loans, pickup