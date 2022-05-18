Q1 2022 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC's first quarter 2022 earnings call. Please turn to Page 4 on financial highlights.



CTBC Holding continues to deliver solid financial results with ROE and ROA at 16.5% and 0.93%, respectively. EPS was $0.34. After-tax profit was down 17% Y-o-Y, reflecting fluctuations in the capital markets, while underlying core business remained resilient.



Holding remained well capitalized with CAR at 136.2% and double leverage ratio at 116.2%. CTBC Bank observed growth momentum in its core business with net interest income up 16% Y-o-Y, supported by strong lending growth and widened net interest margin. Growth in credit cards, retail, corporate and lottery