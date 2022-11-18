Q3 2022 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Rachael Kao - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Executive VP, Chief of Staff & CFO



Good afternoon. This is Rachael. And since I'm the first participant, I mean the new participant to the IR meeting, let me introduce myself briefly. My name is Rachael Kao, and I have been working at CTBC Holding for 26 years, and I was relocated from Tokyo Star Bank this August.



And before my experience at Tokyo Star, I was also doing IR and also CFO at the Holding company and the bank. So maybe some of you are quite familiar with me.



And today, we also have a new participant, it's the CFO of the holding company and the bank, and her name is Megan Hsu,