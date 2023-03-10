Q4 2022 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Today, we have Rachael Kao, spokesperson of CTBC Financial Holding Company; Megan Hsu, CFO of CTBC Financial Holding Company; Pai-Hung Yeh, CSO of Taiwan Life, joining the meeting.



Rachael Kao - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Executive VP, Chief of Staff & CFO



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the 2022 earnings meeting for ChinaTrust CTBC Financial Holding Company.



Before our analyst meeting, I would like to sum up what's happening in the year 2022. Because of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and inflation and the hike of Fed fund rate, the capital market has been impacted massively. Our business related will be like the life insurance investment business and the treasury business and so on. But in year 2022, CTBC Financial Holding Company still delivered, before tax, TWD 47.1 billion earnings, that's net decline of 24%. And after tax, it's TWD 31.3 billion, that's 42% decline compared a year ago.