CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining first quarter financial holding -- sorry, thank you for joining CTBC Financial Holding Company first quarter analyst meeting. Today, we have Ms. Megan Hsu, CFO of CTBC Financial Holding Company; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Chief Strategy Officer of Taiwan Life to host the meeting. We will beginning with the first quarter result presentation and then followed by Q&A.



Megan Hsu - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Acting CFO



Thank you, everyone, for joining CTBC First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Please turn to Page 4 on performance highlights. CTBC Holding's net profit reached TWD 13 billion in 1Q '23, improved significantly compared to 4Q '22. Compared to the same period last year, net profit was down 21% Y-o-Y due to net loss at Taiwan Life. While core banking business remained resilient, our subsidiaries also resumed growth.



Holding's ROE was 14.6%. Ranked #1 among peers. The Board decided to pay out a cash dividend of TWD 1 per share, implying a payout ratio of 64.5%, a dividend yield of 4.4%.



CTBC Bank's net profit