Q2 2023 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023

CTBC 2023 Second Quarter Analyst Meeting



Rachael Kao - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Executive VP & Chief of Staff



Good afternoon. Welcome to participate CTBC Second Analyst Meeting at Friday late afternoon. First of all, I will give you some highlights of second quarter performance for CTBC Financial Holdings. At second quarter, CTBC Financial made TWD 15.9 billion quarter-on-quarter 22% growth compared to last quarter and which performance was over expectation, especially for 3 reasons: first of all, is the rebound of the stock market. For investment units like Venture Capital, Securities and Taiwan Life, we see good performance of equity trading. And the second reason is for the dividend payout at the second quarter. The third reason is we saw Taiwan dollar