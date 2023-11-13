Nov 13, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Justine Shen - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Head of IR Department
Welcome to joining CTBC Financial Holding Company 2023 Third Quarter Analyst Meeting. Today, the meeting will be hosted by Ms. Rachael Kao, Chief Staff Officer and Spokesperson of CTBC Holding; Ms. Megan Hsu, CFO of CTBC Holding; and Mr. Pai-Hung Yeh, Chief Strategy Officer of Taiwan Life.
First of all, let's welcome Ms. Rachael Kao to speak a few words.
Rachael Kao - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Executive VP & Chief of Staff
Thank you, Justine. Before we had to go through the analyst meeting package, I would like to give you some highlights of CTBC's third quarter performance.
For the third quarter of CTBC, the performance continued to be very strong. The pretax income for third quarter was TWD 23.7 billion, and after tax was TWD 19.8 billion. If we accounted for the cumulative January to September, the pretax was TWD 56.5 billion, and after tax was TWD 48.6 billion. We saw a very strong momentum in year-on-year, more than 50% growth. And the EPS was -- for the
Q3 2023 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
