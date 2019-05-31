May 31, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

* Annie Lee

First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Head & Head of Strategy Planning Department

* K. C. Lee

First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional



K. C. Lee - First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Hi, everyone. Welcome to join us for First Financial Holding First Quarter 2019 Webcast Investor Conference. We thank you for your joining, and we will start with our presentation today, as usual, including snapshots, financial highlights and the operating results. Then we will invite Ms. Annie Lee, our IR Head, to proceed the Q&A session. And then you can raise your questions by typing at the bottom of the webcast link, or either in English or Chinese, it's fine with us.



And today's presentation material is already on our IR website. And also, we will provide 1 year replay service on the webcast meeting -- on the webcast when the