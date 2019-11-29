Nov 29, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 29, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Annie Lee
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Head & Head of Strategy Planning Department
* K. C. Lee
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
* Keith Ke
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
=====================
K. C. Lee - First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm K. C. Welcome to join us for First Financial Holding's Third Quarter 2019 Webcast Investor Conference.
Before we proceed the presentation, I'd like to disclose the following information. Starting from December 2015, in order to improve corporate governance code, First Financial Holding has set out ethical corporate management best practice principles in conducting procedures and guidelines. For more information, please refer to our website.
Okay, let's start with our performance presentation. The materials can be downloaded from our website, and 1
Q3 2019 First Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 29, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...