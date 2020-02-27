Feb 27, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 27, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Annie Lee

First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Head & Head of Strategy Planning Department

* K. C. Lee

First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional

* Keith Ke

First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional



=====================

K. C. Lee - First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional



Hi. I am K. C. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to joining us for First Financial Holding's 2019 Full Year Earnings Result Webcast Investor Conference. As usual, we will start with our presentation, including 2019 performance summary, financial highlights and operating results. After the presentation, we will invite Ms. Annie Lee, our IR Head, to proceed to Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now I would like to turn over to Mr. Keith Ke to begin today's presentation. Keith?



Keith Ke - First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional



Thank you, K