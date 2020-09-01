Sep 01, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 01, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Annie Lee
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Head & Head of Strategy Planning Department
* K. C. Lee
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
* Keith Ke
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
=====================
K. C. Lee - First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
Hello, everyone. Good afternoon. Welcome to join us for First Financial Holding First Half 2020 Webcast Investor Conference. We will start with our presentation, including first half snapshot, financial highlights and operating results. Then we'll invite Ms. Annie Lee, our IR Head, to proceed the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
Today's presentation material is on our IR website and this webcast window. Also, we will provide 1-year replay service of the webcast meeting for your convenience after 2 hours of today's meeting.
Now I'd like to turn over to Mr. Keith Ke to begin today's
Q2 2020 First Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 01, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...