Nov 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Annie Lee
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Head & Head of Strategy Planning Department
* K. C. Lee
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
* Keith Ke
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
=====================
K. C. Lee - First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
Thank you for waiting. The meeting will begin shortly. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm K. C. Welcome to join us for First Financial Holding Third Quarter 2020 Webcast Investor Conference.
Before we proceed today's presentation, I'd like to disclose the following information. Starting from December 2015, in order to improve corporate governance costs, First Financial has set up ethical corporate management best practice principles and conducting procedures and guidelines. For more information, please refer to our website.
Okay. Let's start with our performance presentation. Today's material
Q3 2020 First Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...