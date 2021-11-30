Nov 30, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 30, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Annie Lee
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Acting President, Executive VP & Head of Strategy Planning Dept.
* K. C. Lee
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
* Keith Ke
First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
=====================
K. C. Lee - First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm K.C. Welcome to join us for First Financial Holding Third Quarter 2021 Webcast Investor Conference. Before we proceed the presentation, I'd like to disclose the following information. Starting from December 2015 in order to improve corporate governance code, First Financial Holding has set out ethical corporate management best practice principles and conducting procedures and guidelines. For more information, please refer to our website. Let's start with our performance presentation. The materials can be downloaded from our website and the 1-year replay will be
Q3 2021 First Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 30, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...