Nov 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023



* Annie Lee

First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - Executive VP & Head of Strategy Planning Department

* K. C. Lee

First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional

* Keith Ke

First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional



K. C. Lee - First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Professional



Thank you for waiting. The meeting will begin shortly. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm K. C. Lee. Welcome to join us for First Financial Holding third quarter 2023 webcast investor conference.



Before we proceed the presentation, we'd like to disclose the following information. Starting from December 2015, in order to improve corporate governance code, First Financial Holding has set out ethical corporate management best practice principles and conducting procedures and guidelines. For more information, please refer to our website.



Okay, let's start with our performance presentation.