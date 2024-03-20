Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Paul Mcnab Sells 15,004 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV, Financial) has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. On March 12, 2024, EVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company. This transaction has caught the attention of investors as it may signal the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects. Viavi Solutions Inc is a global provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, and their ecosystems. The company also delivers optical security and performance products to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, government, and industrial customers. With a focus on the development and application of technologies, Viavi helps its customers to optimize and maintain many of the world’s largest and most complex networks. Paul Mcnab has a history of selling shares in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,781 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Viavi Solutions Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the day of the recent sell, shares of Viavi Solutions Inc were trading at $10.62, giving the company a market cap of $2.271 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 510.25, significantly above both the industry median of 23.51 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1768004248353796096.png Considering the stock's price of $10.62 and the GuruFocus Value of $11.93, Viavi Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. 1768004266703876096.png The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. This intrinsic value estimate provides investors with an additional reference point for evaluating the potential fair value of the company's shares. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's value and future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

