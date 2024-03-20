Insider Sell: CEO Michael Rippey Sells 222,533 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

34 minutes ago

Michael Rippey, the CEO of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial), has sold a significant number of shares in the company. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider disposed of 222,533 shares on March 12, 2024. This transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider activity can often provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) is a company specializing in the production of coke, a key ingredient in steel manufacturing. The company also provides coal logistics services through its handling and mixing operations. SunCoke Energy Inc operates coke facilities in the United States and Brazil, serving steel manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Over the past year, Michael Rippey has sold a total of 392,661 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) indicates a lack of insider buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys recorded. In contrast, there have been 5 insider sells during the same period, suggesting a trend of insider selling activity.

On the valuation front, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) shares were trading at $11.08 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $923.635 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.46, which is above the industry median of 13.475 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.22, with a GF Value of $9.05, indicating that SunCoke Energy Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts monitoring SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) may find the insider's recent sell transaction and the company's valuation metrics to be important factors in their assessment of the stock's potential future performance.

