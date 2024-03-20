Openlane Inc (NYSE:KAR), a company specializing in automotive remarketing services, including online auctions and vehicle remarketing logistics, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. AFC President Money James E. II sold 14,822 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,822 shares of Openlane Inc (KAR, Financial) and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. This latest transaction follows the trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 1 insider sell for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Openlane Inc were trading at $15.83, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.704 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics indicate that Openlane Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a trading price of $15.83 and a GuruFocus Value of $18.36, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.86. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Openlane Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with a balanced number of buys and sells over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' view on the company's current stock valuation and future prospects.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activities.

