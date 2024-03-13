UiPath Inc (PATH) Achieves GAAP Profitability in Q4 Fiscal 2024 with Strong Revenue Growth

Robust Annual Recurring Revenue and Cash Flow Highlight UiPath's Financial Strength

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue surged 31% year-over-year to $405 million, with full-year revenue up 24% to $1.308 billion.
  • Profitability: UiPath marks its first quarter of GAAP profitability as a public company, with a net income of $33.9 million in Q4.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR grew by 22% year-over-year to $1.464 billion in Q4.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow both reached $146 million in Q4.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin stood at 87% for Q4, with a full-year margin of 85%.
  • Balance Sheet: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $1.9 billion as of January 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On March 13, 2024, UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial), a leader in enterprise automation and AI software, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. The company's platform, which is designed to be used by employees across various industries, has shown significant growth, particularly in the United States and Romania, where it generates most of its revenue through the sale of licenses, maintenance, support, and professional services.

1768011962727428096.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

UiPath's financial results for the fourth quarter were notable, with a record quarterly revenue of $405 million, representing a 31% increase year-over-year. The company's ARR also saw a substantial rise, reaching $1.464 billion, a 22% growth from the previous year. This performance is significant as it reflects the company's ability to expand its customer base and increase the adoption of its automation platform. However, the company's rapid growth and limited operating history present challenges, including the need to maintain this momentum and manage increasing operational complexities.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

The achievement of GAAP profitability is a milestone for UiPath, indicating its operational efficiency and the successful scaling of its business model. This profitability, along with a strong cash flow from operations, positions the company well within the competitive software industry, where consistent revenue growth and financial stability are critical for ongoing investment in innovation and market expansion.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

UiPath's income statement reflects a robust financial position, with a GAAP operating income of $15 million in Q4 and a non-GAAP operating income of $111 million. The balance sheet is equally strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $1.9 billion, providing the company with significant liquidity to pursue strategic investments and growth opportunities.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics for UiPath include the dollar-based net retention rate, which stands at 119%, indicating strong customer retention and upsell performance. The non-GAAP gross margin was 89% for Q4, showcasing the company's ability to manage costs effectively while scaling its operations.

"We delivered a strong close to the fiscal year with fourth quarter ARR growing 22 percent year-over-year to $1.464 billion, underscoring the meaningful outcomes our Business Automation Platform delivers for our customers," said Rob Enslin, UiPath Chief Executive Officer.
"The team executed well in the fourth quarter and I am particularly pleased with our significant year-over-year increase in operating margins, including our first quarter of GAAP profitability as a public company, and record cash flow," said Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis of Performance

UiPath's performance in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 demonstrates the company's strong execution and the increasing demand for automation solutions. The company's strategic investments in AI and partnerships, such as with Google Cloud, are likely to further enhance its platform's capabilities and market reach. The financial outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025 suggests continued growth, albeit with the consideration of typical seasonal patterns in the business.

For investors and potential members of GuruFocus.com, UiPath's latest earnings report presents a company that is not only growing rapidly but also achieving profitability and demonstrating strong financial discipline. These attributes are essential for value investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities in the technology sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UiPath Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.