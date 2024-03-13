SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Mixed Results Amid Market Volatility

On March 13, 2024, SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS, Financial) released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, through its 8-K filing. The company, a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, reported a net asset value (NAV) of $7.99 per share, a decrease from $8.41 per share at the end of the previous quarter and an increase from $7.39 per share at the end of the previous year.

Financial Performance and Portfolio Activity

SuRo Capital's investment portfolio as of December 31, 2023, included 38 companies, with the top five investments accounting for approximately 56% of the total portfolio at fair value. During the fourth quarter, the company made new investments and follow-on investments totaling $4.6 million. However, the company also faced challenges, with a net investment loss of $2.7 million and a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $9.1 million for the quarter.

Despite these challenges, SuRo Capital saw opportunities in the market. "We believe valuations are becoming more attractive and that we are continuing to see more investable opportunities," said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital. The company's strategic investments and focus on enhancing shareholder value are reflected in its recent actions, including the commencement of a modified Dutch Auction tender offer to repurchase up to 2 million shares of its common stock.

Liquidity and Shareholder Value Initiatives

SuRo Capital's liquidity position remained strong, with liquid assets totaling approximately $99.0 million at the end of the fiscal year. The company's commitment to shareholder value is further demonstrated by its Share Repurchase Program, which has seen over 6.0 million shares repurchased for approximately $39.3 million since its inception in August 2017.

The company's Board of Directors has not made any recommendation to stockholders regarding the tender offer, leaving the decision to tender shares at the discretion of individual stockholders. SuRo Capital continues to evaluate additional measures to enhance shareholder value, including potential future tender offers.

For a more detailed discussion of SuRo Capital's financial results and investment activity, interested parties can listen to the live webcast of the conference call from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website or access the replay until March 20, 2024.

SuRo Capital Corp. aims to maximize its portfolio's total return, focusing on capital gains from its equity and equity-related investments. The company's strategy involves investing in high-growth, venture-backed private companies, providing public investors with access to such investments through its publicly traded stock.

Conclusion

As SuRo Capital navigates a challenging market environment, the company's focus on strategic investments and shareholder value initiatives positions it to potentially capitalize on market opportunities and continue its pursuit of growth. Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the asset management industry and high-growth venture investments may find SuRo Capital's approach and recent financial results to be of particular interest.

For further details on SuRo Capital Corp's financial performance and strategic initiatives, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

