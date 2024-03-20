HashiCorp Inc (HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares

Marc Holmes, the Chief Marketing Officer of HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial), has sold 13,916 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $26.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $364,367.04.

HashiCorp Inc is a software company that provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions. The company's suite of tools assists in provisioning, securing, connecting, and running any infrastructure for any application.

Over the past year, Marc Holmes has been an active seller of HashiCorp Inc stock, disposing of a total of 238,854 shares, while not purchasing any shares. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for HashiCorp Inc reveals a pattern of insider dispositions. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 67 insider sells. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, HashiCorp Inc shares were trading at $26.19, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $5.252 billion.

