Andrew Robinson, Chairman & CEO of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD, Financial), executed a sale of 27,650 shares in the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, operating under the ticker symbol SKWD, is a company that specializes in providing an array of specialty property and casualty insurance products for businesses. With a focus on underwriting excellence, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc offers solutions tailored to the unique risks faced by its clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 63,374 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale on March 12, 2024, is part of this ongoing pattern of insider transactions.

The insider transaction history at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc were trading at $35.78 each. This valuation gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.425 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.21. This figure is higher than the industry median of 12.37 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

For more information and details on the insider's transaction, interested parties can view the official SEC filing through the following link: SEC Filing.

