Cognex Corp (CGNX, Financial), a leader in the machine vision industry, provides a range of products that include machine vision systems, vision sensors, and industrial barcode readers used in manufacturing automation. The company's technology is utilized for tasks such as guiding assembly robots, tracking items through production, and ensuring products meet quality standards. According to a recent SEC filing, Joerg Kuechen, the Chief Technology Officer of Cognex Corp, sold 5,331 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $40.93 per share, resulting in a total value of $218,237.83. Over the past year, Joerg Kuechen has engaged in the sale of 5,331 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern observed within the company's insider trading history. The insider transaction history for Cognex Corp reveals a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with a total of 0 buys. In contrast, there have been 2 insider sells during the same period, indicating a trend of insider sales. On the valuation front, Cognex Corp's shares were trading at $40.93 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.014 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 62.88, which is above both the industry median of 23.51 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $40.93 and the GuruFocus Value of $46.00, Cognex Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by the Chief Technology Officer of Cognex Corp, Joerg Kuechen, adds to the data points that investors may consider when evaluating the stock's performance and insider sentiment.

