Michael Halpin, Chief Operating Officer of Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial), has sold 7,874 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $44.71 per share, resulting in a total value of $352,073.54.

Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of cell therapies for patients with serious diseases and conditions. The company's product portfolio includes treatments for cartilage defects in the knee and severe burns, as well as other medical conditions that can benefit from cell therapy.

Over the past year, Michael Halpin has engaged in multiple transactions involving Vericel Corp's stock. The insider has sold a total of 25,321 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider selling activity. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 20 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) were trading at $44.71, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.149 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.1, suggesting that Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

As of the latest data, the GF Value for Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) is $40.74, indicating that the stock is trading slightly above its estimated intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future performance. The recent sell by the insider may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such transactions.

For more detailed information, the SEC Filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

