US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA), a global industrial minerals and logistics company, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Stacy Russell, sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $12 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $240,000. US Silica Holdings Inc specializes in the production of silica sand, proppants, and other industrial minerals. The company's products are utilized in a variety of industries including oil and gas production, glassmaking, foundry, chemical production, and construction. Over the past year, Stacy Russell has sold a total of 20,000 shares of US Silica Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company. The insider transaction history for US Silica Holdings Inc reveals that there have been no insider buys and two insider sells over the past year. Shares of US Silica Holdings Inc were trading at $12 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $955.792 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 6.55, which is lower than the industry median of 10.485 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $14.14, US Silica Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

