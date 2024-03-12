Director Laurence Charney has sold 22,000 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX, Financial) on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,500 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. TG Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company aims to improve the quality of life and health of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and multiple sclerosis. The insider transaction history for TG Therapeutics Inc indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 5 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc were trading at $15.97 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $2.429 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 1,573.00, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 29.16 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.05, with a GF Value of $324.76, indicating that TG Therapeutics Inc is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

