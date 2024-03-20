QuantumScape Corp CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 34,607 Shares

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS), a company specializing in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, has reported an insider sale according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Financial Officer Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. Kevin Hettrich’s transaction was executed at an average price of $6.11 per share, resulting in a total value of $211,336.77. Following the sale, the insider's stake in QuantumScape Corp has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's holdings. Over the past year, Kevin Hettrich has been active in the market, selling a total of 451,992 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at QuantumScape Corp, with a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period. The market valuation of QuantumScape Corp stands at $2.915 billion as of the last trading price of $6.11 on the date of the insider's recent sale. For investors monitoring insider activities, the trend at QuantumScape Corp may provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives. The data indicates that insiders have consistently chosen to sell shares over the past year, which could be a point of consideration for market participants. For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the SEC Filing.

