On March 12, 2024, John Rexford, a director of Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.82 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $228,200.

Verra Mobility Corp is a global leader in smart transportation, providing technology solutions and services that enable electronic tolling, traffic management, and commercial fleet compliance. The company operates through two segments: Government Solutions and Commercial Services, focusing on enhancing safety, efficiency, and productivity in transportation systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and five insider sells for Verra Mobility Corp.

On the valuation front, Verra Mobility Corp's shares were trading at $22.82 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.876 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 66.71, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 15.38 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, with a GF Value of $21.42, indicating that Verra Mobility Corp is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions and the company's fundamentals before making any investment decisions.

