Senior VP and COO of NJNG, Patrick Migliaccio, Sells 3,000 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Author's Avatar

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR), a company engaged in the provision of regulated gas distribution, and other energy services to residential and commercial customers, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Patrick Migliaccio, the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NJNG, a subsidiary of New Jersey Resources Corp, sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. Patrick Migliaccio’s transaction involved the disposal of shares at a price of $42.71 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $128,130. This transaction has altered the insider's holdings in the company, which, over the past year, has seen a total of 6,579 shares sold by the insider, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 3 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. 1768034563231215616.png Regarding the company's valuation, New Jersey Resources Corp's shares were trading at $42.71 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.162 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.35, which is above the industry median of 14.42 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.3, with a GF Value of $32.86, suggesting that New Jersey Resources Corp is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. 1768034600564715520.png The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by Patrick Migliaccio may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and individual financial objectives, when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.