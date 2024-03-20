Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) COO Jeffrey Puckett sold 3,547 shares of the company's stock on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.2, resulting in a transaction amount of $1,511,634.40. Tyler Technologies Inc is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services to the public sector, including cities, counties, states, and school districts. The company offers end-to-end solutions that empower local government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Over the past year, Jeffrey Puckett has sold a total of 9,511 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale on March 11 is part of this selling trend. The insider transaction history for Tyler Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider selling. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 38 insider sells. Shares of Tyler Technologies Inc were trading at $426.2 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $17.804 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 108.26, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 28.11 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $429.60, Tyler Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The transaction details provided by the SEC filing can be viewed at the following link: SEC Filing.

